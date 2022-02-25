Toronto Film Festival plans to have in-person fall event

For its upcoming 47th edition, the Toronto Film Festival has confirmed that it expects to hold an in-person event in the fall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the planned September 8-18 festival will see TIFF's industry networking and parties return on the ground in Toronto. This would include an opening-night party, the industry conference, filmmaker dinners, dealmaker networking events, press conferences and the TIFF Tribute Awards gala.

Those physical event plans follow two years of a mostly digital-first festival in Toronto with international guests participating online and limited physical screenings in the city. Dealmakers being welcomed back to TIFF follows the informal film market mostly taking place online for two years running during the pandemic. TIFF organizers gave no indication on the number of films expected as part of the 2022 line-up after scaled-down 2020 and 2021 editions.

The return of a physical event next September as the impact of the COVID-19 crisis in Ontario begins to wane, will be crucial to the success of Toronto's 47th edition as the event relies on the broad support of the city's film-going audiences to woo Hollywood and other international talents, the global media and local advertisers. As per The Hollywood Reporter, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey will select the festival's glitzy Gala Presentation lineup for Roy Thomson Hall. (ANI)

