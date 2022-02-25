Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop kings BTS get global music crown for second year running; Madea, Mrs Brown team up in cross-dressing Netflix comedy and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

K-pop kings BTS get global music crown for second year running

K-pop superstars BTS were named the 2021 IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year on Thursday, making them the first act to win the award two years running. The seven-member boy band has led a global K-pop craze since 2013 with their upbeat songs and dances, building a huge and loyal fan base around the world.

Madea, Mrs Brown team up in cross-dressing Netflix comedy

When two cross-dressing matriarchs across the Atlantic collide, the comedy goes global in "A Madea Homecoming" on Netflix. Madea is the feisty, wise-cracking old woman who has been portrayed on film by Tyler Perry since 2005, while Agnes Brown of hit Irish sitcom "Mrs. Brown's Boys" has been the alter ego of Brendan O'Carroll since 2011.

Husband of slain cinematographer 'so angry' Baldwin took no blame

The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has said he was "so angry" that actor Alec Baldwin denied responsibility for her death after Baldwin shot her during the filming of the Western "Rust." In his first interview since filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and about two dozen other defendants last week, Matt Hutchins was asked if he had watched Baldwin's December interview with ABC News in which the actor said he was not responsible for Halyna's death.

Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary on Russian invasion

Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia's invasion, Kyiv and Hollywood publication Variety have said. Pictures released by Ukraine's presidential press service on Thursday showed the Oscar winner attending a media briefing at the presidential office in Kyiv as Russian military invaded the country.

Gang of Youths frontman opens up about late father on new record

It was while he was writing his new album that Gang of Youths frontman Dave Le'aupepe discovered some secrets about his late father. His grief and some of those revelations flowed into in "Angel in Realtime" - his Australian rock band's third record, due out on Friday.

Antique props from hit royal drama 'The Crown' stolen in UK robbery

Antique props used in the production of hit Netflix royal drama "The Crown" were stolen last week, but the robbery is not expected to delay filming, British police and a spokesperson for the streaming service said on Thursday. Britain's Sun newspaper said the stolen items were worth around 150,000 pounds ($200,550) and included jewellery, candelabras, silverware, a domed birdcage and a replica of a rare Fabergé egg, acquired by Queen Elizabeth's grandfather George V in 1933. The robbery happened near the English town of Doncaster.

K-pop sensation BTS to return to U.S. for in-person concerts

South Korean boy band BTS will return to the United States for a series of concerts in Las Vegas in April, their agency said on Wednesday. The concerts, part of their "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour that has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on April 8-9 and 15-16, with the last show live-streamed, Bit Hit Music said in a statement.

'The Batman': Robert Pattinson lives childhood dream on big screen

Robert Pattinson used to dress up as Batman his "entire childhood," he said. Now the British actor is about to debut his version of the capped crusader in the latest movie about the DC Comics superhero. "This is bizarre to me," Pattinson, 35, said on the red carpet for a London screening of "The Batman" on Wednesday. "I'd be so curious what my childhood self would think of this."

Composer Zimmer says 'Dune' Oscar win would be for director Villeneuve

Composer Hans Zimmer is no stranger to the Oscars. He's been nominated for an Academy Award 11 times and won once - for "The Lion King" in 1994. But the Hollywood veteran says his nomination for scoring "Dune," a mammoth adaption of Frank Herbert's 1965 science fiction novel, feels different after director Denis Villeneuve was snubbed in the best director category.

