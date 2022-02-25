Investigators theorize what happened during Bob Saget's final hours

Further details regarding comedian-actor Bob Saget's death have come to light as investigators in Florida have theorized what might have happened in the star's final hours. According to Fox News, a statement from Saget's family and the Orange Country Medical Examiner's office previously revealed that he had died from head trauma. He was found dead in his Orlando hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton on January 9, 2022, just hours after posting on Twitter about a show he had performed in Jacksonville.

Authorities confirmed that no foul play was suspected at the time. Saget "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," as per the statement that cited authorities. It also noted that "no drugs or alcohol were involved." The autopsy revealed that Saget suffered multiple fractures stretching from the back to the front of his skull and to his eye sockets. It also revealed there was bleeding across both sides of his brain, reports said. This news prompted a bigger discussion about head trauma and how Saget sustained these injuries still proves to be a mystery.

Investigators have now theorized that Saget lost consciousness in the bathroom of his hotel room and fell backwards onto the marble floor, striking his head, People magazine reported. Following that, authorities believe Saget regained consciousness and got into bed, where he again lost consciousness and ultimately died. The outlet stated that police checked the marble counters and end tables in the bathroom, but found no traces of his blood or hair. The time of his death is estimated at around 4 am. His body was found nearly 12 hours later.

Video surveillance showed that Saget entered his hotel room at 2:17 am on January 9. He hung a "do not disturb" sign on his door and then locked it from the inside. The door wouldn't be opened again until hours later when hotel security discovered his body, the outlet reported. Investigators have deemed Saget's death "an unusual case," adding that there are still "a lot of unanswered questions.

Forensic scientists previously told Fox News that investigations such as the one into Saget's death are complex and involve a collaborative effort between the medical examiner, law enforcement investigators, forensic investigators, including crime scene and crime lab officials, and the district attorney. They told that investigative hypotheses are typically formed while the influx of substantiated evidence will prove or disprove the hypotheses. The Orange County Sheriff's office has ruled Saget's demise as accidental death, there were no signs of alcohol or drugs, and the case is closed. (ANI)

