Tabu wraps 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Actor Tabu on Friday said she has finished filming her upcoming Anees Bazmee directed horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.The film, headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was shot in multiple schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic which delayed its production.Tabu took to Instagram and posted a picture of Bazmee and the films crew from its wrap up.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:09 IST
Actor Tabu on Friday said she has finished filming her upcoming Anees Bazmee directed horror comedy ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2''.

The film, headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was shot in multiple schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic which delayed its production.

Tabu took to Instagram and posted a picture of Bazmee and the film's crew from its wrap up.

''All's well that ends well. Our journey of making Bhool Bhulaiyyan2 comes to an end today,'' the 50-year-old actor wrote. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, the film is set to release on May 20 this year.

Written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan’s 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Apart from this, Tabu will also be seen in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's production ''Kuttey'' and the director's Netflix spy thriller, ''Khufiya''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

