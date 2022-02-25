Kerala: Hotel receptionist hacked to death, accused held
As per our preliminary investigation, he had earlier this week got into a quarrel with the victim and the murder was a result of that fight, police said.Ajeesh had earlier this week booked a room at the hotel but got into a scuffle with the hotel staff, including Ayyappan, after getting drunk.However, we are looking into all angles. The investigation is on, police added.The 34-year-old receptionist was murdered while he was at the reception of the hotel.
- Country:
- India
Hours after committing the murder of a hotel receptionist in the heart of the capital city, the accused was nabbed on Friday by the Kerala police from his native place at Nedumangadu.
Police arrested 36-year-old Ajeesh for hacking to death Tamil Nadu native Ayyappan at the reception of a hotel here.
''We have found the CCTV visual of the crime and the accused was identified. As per our preliminary investigation, he had earlier this week got into a quarrel with the victim and the murder was a result of that fight,'' police said.
Ajeesh had earlier this week booked a room at the hotel but got into a scuffle with the hotel staff, including Ayyappan, after getting drunk.
''However, we are looking into all angles. The investigation is on,'' police added.
The 34-year-old receptionist was murdered while he was at the reception of the hotel. The room boy, who returned to the hotel, saw the body and informed the police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- CCTV
- Nedumangadu
- Ayyappan
ALSO READ
Kerala HC seeks state govt stand on plea against Lok Ayukta ordinance
Kerala HC dismisses plea for removing Malayalam horror film 'Churuli' from Sony LIV
Decline in COVID-19 infections, positivity across all states noted; Kerala, Maha, TN, Karnataka have over 50,000 active cases: Govt.
Don't let UP turn into Kerala, Kashmir or Bengal, Adityanath tells voters
Don't comment on judgements without reading them first: Kerala HC suggestion to lawyers