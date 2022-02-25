Left Menu

Kerala: Hotel receptionist hacked to death, accused held

As per our preliminary investigation, he had earlier this week got into a quarrel with the victim and the murder was a result of that fight, police said.Ajeesh had earlier this week booked a room at the hotel but got into a scuffle with the hotel staff, including Ayyappan, after getting drunk.However, we are looking into all angles. The investigation is on, police added.The 34-year-old receptionist was murdered while he was at the reception of the hotel.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-02-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 21:28 IST
Kerala: Hotel receptionist hacked to death, accused held
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after committing the murder of a hotel receptionist in the heart of the capital city, the accused was nabbed on Friday by the Kerala police from his native place at Nedumangadu.

Police arrested 36-year-old Ajeesh for hacking to death Tamil Nadu native Ayyappan at the reception of a hotel here.

''We have found the CCTV visual of the crime and the accused was identified. As per our preliminary investigation, he had earlier this week got into a quarrel with the victim and the murder was a result of that fight,'' police said.

Ajeesh had earlier this week booked a room at the hotel but got into a scuffle with the hotel staff, including Ayyappan, after getting drunk.

''However, we are looking into all angles. The investigation is on,'' police added.

The 34-year-old receptionist was murdered while he was at the reception of the hotel. The room boy, who returned to the hotel, saw the body and informed the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022