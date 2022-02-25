Kerala: Hotel receptionist hacked to death, accused held

Hours after committing the murder of a hotel receptionist in the heart of the capital city, the accused was nabbed on Friday by the Kerala police from his native place at Nedumangadu.

Police arrested 36-year-old Ajeesh for hacking to death Tamil Nadu native Ayyappan at the reception of a hotel here.

''We have found the CCTV visual of the crime and the accused was identified. As per our preliminary investigation, he had earlier this week got into a quarrel with the victim and the murder was a result of that fight,'' police said.

Ajeesh had earlier this week booked a room at the hotel but got into a scuffle with the hotel staff, including Ayyappan, after getting drunk.

''However, we are looking into all angles. The investigation is on,'' police added.

The 34-year-old receptionist was murdered while he was at the reception of the hotel. The room boy, who returned to the hotel, saw the body and informed the police.

