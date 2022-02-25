Pa Ranjith's Bollywood debut 'Birsa' to go on floors by end of 2022

'Sarpatta Parambarai' filmmaker Pa Ranjith is all set to enter Bollywood with his debut project 'Birsa', which is slated to go on floors by the end of this year. 'Birsa', which will mark Ranjith's Bollywood debut, will be bankrolled by Shareen Mantri and Kishor Arora under Namah Pictures.

The upcoming film is a biopic on the life of Birsa Munda, a tribal leader from Jharkhand who stood up to British colonial oppressors in the 19th century. The team has extensively toured Jharkhand and Bengal to trace Birsa's remarkable life and are lending final touches to the script. The action drama will be shot extensively at hitherto unseen locations and bring to the big screen verdant landscapes and deep jungles as never seen before.

Talking about his Bollywood debut, filmmaker Ranjith said, "I could not have chosen a better project for my first Hindi film. The process of scripting and research behind the film has been a very enriching process. I have gained inspiration from Birsa's life and his conviction for freedom and autonomy. Would also like to thank the producers for their patience during the process of research and scripting." Speaking about the film, producer Shareen Mantri said, "We, at Namah Pictures, love to tell stories that engage, entertain and inspire. The team has undergone intense research for the film and we aim to bring alive Birsa's story on a colossal scale."

Producer Kishor Arora added, "Birsa Munda's story of revolution personifies courage in every way. We are thrilled to collaborate with Ranjith for his Bollywood debut as a director and cannot wait for the film to go on floors this year!" Pa Ranjith is widely known for helming Tamil films such as 'Sarpatta Parambarai', 'Madras', Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kaala' and 'Kabali'. (ANI)

