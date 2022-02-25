Left Menu

Activist Thunberg protests against Ukraine invasion outside Russian embassy in Stockholm

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:29 IST
Swedish climate and environment activist Greta Thunberg said on Twitter she was taking part in a protest on Friday outside the Russian embassy in Stockholm against its invasion of Ukraine.

Thunberg, 19, who was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize last year, posted on Twitter https://twitter.com/GretaThunberg/status/1497163346772176932/photo/1 a picture of her standing with other protesters holding a sign with "Stand With Ukraine" written on it, saying she was "outside the Russian embassy right now". Russia on Friday pressed on with the invasion launched Thursday, with European Union countries planning more sanctions against Russia and tens of thousands of people crossing Ukraninan borders into Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia as missiles pounded Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

