Man beaten to death in Kota

PTI | Kota | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:37 IST
Man beaten to death in Kota
A man in his late twenties was allegedly thrashed to death on Friday evening here by a group of people who attacked him over an old enmity, police said.

The incident took place in Sabarmati colony under Kaithunipole police station limits, they said.

The victim, Vikky Valmiki, was attacked with iron pipe by four-five youths who fled the spot after the incident, the police said.

Vikky was immediately taken to hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Past enmity between the victim and the accused is initially reported to be the reason behind the attack, they said.

The body was placed in the mortuary for post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway.

The city control room received the information on fatal attack over the youth at 7 pm, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

