Russian tennis star Rublev writes 'No War Please' after win

We play in so many different countries. Its just not easy to hear all this news. Im all for peace.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-02-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 22:45 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev wrote “No War Please” on a TV camera moments after advancing to the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday.

The seventh-ranked Rublev had just beaten Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) in their semifinal match before writing his message on the camera — as is common after matches.

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.

Rublev wasn't asked about the message during his on-court interview immediately following the match.

Compatriot Daniil Medvedev spoke Thursday at the Mexico Open about waking up to news that his country had invaded Ukraine.

“Watching the news from home, waking up here in Mexico, was not easy,” said Medvedev, who will become the No. 1 men's player when rankings are announced next week.

“By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world,” Medvedev continued. ''We play in so many different countries. It’s just not easy to hear all this news. I’m all for peace.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

