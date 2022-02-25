Pete Davidson's Instagram exit was not related to Kanye West

For fans and critics thinking that comedian-actor Pete Davidson quit Instagram due to rapper Kanye West's cyberbullying, here's what you need to know! Despite Kanye West's assertions, Davidson did not deactivate his latest Instagram account because of the rapper, a source confirmed Page Six.

"Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post, he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn't want social media to begin with," a source close to the 'Saturday Night Live' alum shared with Page Six. The link shared from Davidson's account that caused fans to flood his DMs was a clip of Robert De Niro as wannabe comic Rupert Pupkin in Martin Scorses's 1981 film 'The King of Comedy' reciting the line, "Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime," which many took to be a dig at West.

"[Pete] is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life," the source continued. "Kanye didn't drive Pete off social media," the insider confirmed.

Thursday afternoon, West took to his Instagram account and called out Davidson by writing, "Ran Skete off the gram. Tell your mother I changed your name for life." West has been going after Davidson whom he calls 'Skete' -- on social media for weeks in a bizarre attempt to win back estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who is currently dating the comedian.

For the unversed, Davidson had reactivated his Instagram account earlier this month after being idle on the app for four years. A day later, West followed his account. West has earlier claimed that Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage, was keeping him from his kids. The estranged couple share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

The 'Donda' artist even posted screenshots of private text messages between him and Kardashian where she allegedly told the rapper he was putting Davidson in danger.The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star eventually released a statement begging West to put an end to his public tirades so they could handle matters privately. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she had said in a statement.

For the uninformed, West recently objected to Kardashian's request to be declared legally single amid their divorce. The rapper was earlier in the headlines for claiming that he wants to win Kardashian back. However, the romance between the beauty mogul and Davidson is seemingly getting stronger as the couple spent Valentine's Day together. (ANI)

