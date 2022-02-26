Steven Spielberg creating film based on Frank Bullitt

Left Menu

Celebrated filmmaker Steven Spielberg is developing a new movie based on Frank Bullitt, the iconic character played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 thriller Bullitt.According to Deadline, Spielberg will be directing the film and will also produce along with Kristie Macosko Krieger.Josh Singer is attached to pen the script.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-02-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 12:15 IST
Josh Singer is attached to pen the script. In the original film, Frank Bullitt is a no-nonsense San Francisco cop on the hunt for the mob kingpin that killed his witness. The upcoming movie is not a remake of the original but a new idea centred on the character. The film is set up at Warner Bros. Steve McQueen's son, Chad, and granddaughter Molly McQueen will executive produce the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

