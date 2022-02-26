'Gangubai Kathiawadi' mints 10.5cr on opening day

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'', starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, has earned Rs 10.5 crore on day one, the makers said on Saturday. Bhansali Productions shared the film's opening day collection on Twitter. ''Gangubai Zindabad at the box office,'' the post read. The film, based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai, features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Also starring Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari, the film is a co-produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

