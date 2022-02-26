Tabu wraps up shoot of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Actor Tabu has finished shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. On Friday, Tabu, who plays a pivotal role in the movie, took to Instagram and shared a picture from the last day of the sets. In the picture, the entire cast and crew of the film could be seen coming together for the celebrations and cake cutting.

Sharing the snap, she captioned, "All's well that ends well. Our journey of making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 comes to an end today." The 'Hum Hum Saath Hain' actor also shared a photo of the farewell cake on her Instagram Stories.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' will hit theatres on May 20. The film was initially scheduled to release in July 2020, however, the release was postponed due to the COVID-19. Then, it was slated to release on March 25 but was pushed to May to avoid a clash with SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. It is a sequel to director Priyadarshan's 2007 film featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. (ANI)

