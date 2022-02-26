Left Menu

Corsets and cargo pants: Versace plays with contrasts at Milan show

Italian fashion house Versace offered roomy cargo pants and corset dresses at its Milan Fashion Week show, presenting an autumn/winter collection that played with contrasts. Designer Donatella Versace opened the show on Friday night with a sharp black trouser suit, before swiftly introducing satin corsets in purple, lime, pink, cream or checked worn as tops or adorning tight-fitting dresses as bodices. Sometimes even puffer jackets bore the shape.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 26-02-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 14:58 IST
Corsets and cargo pants: Versace plays with contrasts at Milan show
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian fashion house Versace offered roomy cargo pants and corset dresses at its Milan Fashion Week show, presenting an autumn/winter collection that played with contrasts. Designer Donatella Versace opened the show on Friday night with a sharp black trouser suit, before swiftly introducing satin corsets in purple, lime, pink, cream or checked worn as tops or adorning tight-fitting dresses as bodices.

Sometimes even puffer jackets bore the shape. Models wore latex leggings, loose pinstripe trousers or luxury cargo pants. There was also an array of mini skirts, printed T-shirts and sparkly colourful chain tops. Large checked prints adorned jackets and skirts.

"Seen, unseen; mystery, discovery; constrained, unleashed. This collection is built on contrast and tension - like an elastic band pulled tight and about to snap-back with a build-up of energy," Donatella Versace said of the line. "That feeling is just irresistible to me. It opens new possibilities and makes things happen."

Versace also peppered the line with denim, presenting wide-leg jeans and mini skirts. Milan Fashion Week, which follows autumn/winter 2022 events in New York and London, wraps up on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022