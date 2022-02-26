Charles Dance joins Hulu series 'Washington Black'

Left Menu

Veteran actor Charles Dance has joined Hulu series Washington Black in a recurring role. The nine-episode show also features actors Tom Ellis, Lola Evans, Eddie Karanja, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Rupert Graves and Shaunette Renee Wilson.Washington Black is executive produced by showrunner Selwyn Seyfu Hinds and Brown under his Indian Meadows Productions banner.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-02-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 15:26 IST
Charles Dance Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor Charles Dance has joined Hulu series ''Washington Black'' in a recurring role. According to Variety, Dance, best known for playing Tywin Lannister in "Game of Thrones", will essay the role of James Wilde in the 19th century drama. "Washington Black" is adapted from Esi Edugyan's novel of the same name. The series follows Washington "Wash" Black (Ernest Kingsley Jr.) as he flees from a Barbados sugar plantation after a shocking death threatens to upend his life. He becomes the protege of Medwin Harris (Sterling K Brown), a Black refugee from Nova Scotia who serves as the de facto major of Black Halifax. The nine-episode show also features actors Tom Ellis, Lola Evans, Eddie Karanja, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Rupert Graves and Shaunette Renee Wilson.

''Washington Black'' is executive produced by showrunner Selwyn Seyfu Hinds and Brown under his Indian Meadows Productions banner. Writer Jennifer Johnson, directors Wanuri Kahiu and Mo Marable and The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, Lindsay Williams and DJ Goldberg, Anthony Hemmingway and Jennifer Johnson are also executive producing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

