Charles Dance joins Hulu series 'Washington Black'
Veteran actor Charles Dance has joined Hulu series Washington Black in a recurring role. The nine-episode show also features actors Tom Ellis, Lola Evans, Eddie Karanja, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Rupert Graves and Shaunette Renee Wilson.Washington Black is executive produced by showrunner Selwyn Seyfu Hinds and Brown under his Indian Meadows Productions banner.
- Country:
- United States
Veteran actor Charles Dance has joined Hulu series ''Washington Black'' in a recurring role. According to Variety, Dance, best known for playing Tywin Lannister in "Game of Thrones", will essay the role of James Wilde in the 19th century drama. "Washington Black" is adapted from Esi Edugyan's novel of the same name. The series follows Washington "Wash" Black (Ernest Kingsley Jr.) as he flees from a Barbados sugar plantation after a shocking death threatens to upend his life. He becomes the protege of Medwin Harris (Sterling K Brown), a Black refugee from Nova Scotia who serves as the de facto major of Black Halifax. The nine-episode show also features actors Tom Ellis, Lola Evans, Eddie Karanja, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Rupert Graves and Shaunette Renee Wilson.
''Washington Black'' is executive produced by showrunner Selwyn Seyfu Hinds and Brown under his Indian Meadows Productions banner. Writer Jennifer Johnson, directors Wanuri Kahiu and Mo Marable and The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, Lindsay Williams and DJ Goldberg, Anthony Hemmingway and Jennifer Johnson are also executive producing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Charles Dance
- Sterling K Brown
- Shaunette Renee Wilson
- Washington Black''
- Lindsay Williams
- Jennifer Johnson
- The Gotham Group’s
- Rupert Graves
- Esi Edugyan
- Anthony
- Variety
- Dance
- Barbados
- Game of Thrones
- Indian Meadows Productions
- Jeremy Bell
- DJ Goldberg
- Eddie Karanja
- Goldsmith-Vein
- Writer Jennifer Johnson
ALSO READ
Phoebe Dynevor to star in Amazon Studios film ‘The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne’
Biden picks Ketanji Brown Jackson as historic U.S. Supreme Court nominee
Biden taps Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court
NEWSMAKER-Ketanji Brown Jackson's U.S. Supreme Court nod follows multifaceted legal career
Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop kings BTS get global music crown for second year running; Madea, Mrs Brown team up in cross-dressing Netflix comedy and more