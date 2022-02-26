Left Menu

Jharkhand to reimburse airfare of citizens returning from Ukraine on personal expenses

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-02-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 16:39 IST
Hemant Soren Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Promising all help and support to people from Jharkhand, mostly students trapped in Ukraine, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday announced that the state will reimburse the airfare of those who are returning from the war-torn country on personal expenses. The Jharkhand government has set up a control room to help families of the students and workers stuck in Ukraine as part of an effort to bring them back home.

"In the midst of the impasse in Ukraine, the Jharkhand government will reimburse the ticket fare of the citizens returning to Jharkhand on personal expenses," Chief Minister Soren announced.

According to information received from different districts, more than 100 students from Jharkhand are now stuck in Ukraine.

"The state government, along with the Central government, is working to provide all possible help to the people of the state," the chief minister said in a tweet.

The Jharkhand government had helped its stranded citizens return home by air or train from other states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

