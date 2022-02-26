Entertainment News Roundup: Disney launches new level of immersion in 'Star Wars' experience; Russia banned from Eurovision song contest over invasion of Ukraine and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

K-pop kings BTS get global music crown for second year running

K-pop superstars BTS were named the 2021 IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year on Thursday, making them the first act to win the award two years running. The seven-member boy band has led a global K-pop craze since 2013 with their upbeat songs and dances, building a huge and loyal fan base around the world.

Russia banned from Eurovision song contest over invasion of Ukraine

Russia will not be allowed to participate in the final of this year's Eurovision song contest, the organiser said on Friday, after Ukraine and several other European public broadcasters had called for Russia to be expelled. "The decision reflects concern that, in the light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's contest would bring the competition into disrepute," the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement.

Disney launches new level of immersion in 'Star Wars' experience

Walt Disney Co's newest theme park offering aims to make fans forget they are in Florida and instead feel like they are vacationing in luxury in a galaxy far, far away. The two-night "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" experience, opening Tuesday at Walt Disney World in Orlando, puts guests into a story set on the Halcyon, a sleek space vessel said to be the place where Princess Leia and Han Solo took their honeymoon.

Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary on Russian invasion

Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia's invasion, Kyiv and Hollywood publication Variety have said. Pictures released by Ukraine's presidential press service on Thursday showed the Oscar winner attending a media briefing at the presidential office in Kyiv as Russian military invaded the country.

Gang of Youths frontman opens up about late father on new record

It was while he was writing his new album that Gang of Youths frontman Dave Le'aupepe discovered some secrets about his late father. His grief and some of those revelations flowed into in "Angel in Realtime" - his Australian rock band's third record, due out on Friday.

Antique props from hit royal drama 'The Crown' stolen in UK robbery

Antique props used in the production of hit Netflix royal drama "The Crown" were stolen last week, but the robbery is not expected to delay filming, British police and a spokesperson for the streaming service said on Thursday. Britain's Sun newspaper said the stolen items were worth around 150,000 pounds ($200,550) and included jewellery, candelabras, silverware, a domed birdcage and a replica of a rare Fabergé egg, acquired by Queen Elizabeth's grandfather George V in 1933. The robbery happened near the English town of Doncaster.

Groundbreaking 1977 miniseries 'Roots' returns for its 45th anniversary

The groundbreaking television miniseries "Roots," which tells the story of Kunta Kinte, kidnapped in Africa and sold into slavery in the United States, is celebrating its 45th anniversary with a re-release on home entertainment and HBO Max.

Based on Alex Haley's Pulitzer Prize winning novel, the series was a huge hit, sweeping the Emmys and Golden Globes and watched by nearly half of the United States when it was first broadcast in 1977, according to Warner Bros.

Composer Zimmer says 'Dune' Oscar win would be for director Villeneuve

Composer Hans Zimmer is no stranger to the Oscars. He's been nominated for an Academy Award 11 times and won once - for "The Lion King" in 1994. But the Hollywood veteran says his nomination for scoring "Dune," a mammoth adaption of Frank Herbert's 1965 science fiction novel, feels different after director Denis Villeneuve was snubbed in the best director category.

(With inputs from agencies.)