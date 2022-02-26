UK's Prince William and wife say they stand with Ukraine
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate said on Saturday they stood with people of Ukraine following the invasion by Russia, in a rare public comment for British royals on political issues.
"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future," William, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and Kate said on Twitter.
"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future."
