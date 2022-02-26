River Where the Moon Rises Season 2: Can we expect its renewal in 2022??

The K-drama River Where the Moon Rises aired on KBS2 from February 15 to April 20, 2021, with multiple language subtitles. The series retells the love story between Princess Pyeonggang and On Dal, characters from a classic Goguryeo folktale.

Although there was a controversy in the middle of the show, the drama accumulated a huge reputation and appreciation in South Korea and other countries and was submitted for the 2021 International Emmy Awards. No wonder fans are pondering for River Where the Moon Rises Season 2.

Korean dramas are rarely renewed for multiple seasons but we are seeing exceptions to that de-facto norm these days. Recent successful titles like The Penthouse, Love Alarm, Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), Kingdom have had more than one season. Many earlier hit series were also restored by public demand lately. Therefore, we can expect and wait for River Where the Moon Rises Season 2.

But it looks like there is less possibility of having River Where the Moon Rises Season 2. The creators didn't provide any hints or any official updates on season 2 of the drama. Additionally, the debut season suffered enormous economic losses, as the production had to re-shoot the last two episodes, due to Ji Soo's bullying scandal, which led to the actor's removal from the show. KBS2 replaced Ji Soo for Na In Woo in the role of On Dal. Later the last two episodes were released on March 8 and 9. And this was not an easy task.

According to some reports, the plan to re-film the first six episodes and the replacement of Ji Soo show that existing viewers want to re-watch those episodes, while new viewers also want to watch the previous episodes. The decision is also influenced by the positive reception to Na In-woo's acting and his chemistry with female lead Kim So-hyun, despite the circumstances of his casting.

Although the first season has no loose ends hanging, still many fans think the series could be extended as there is a lot to say in the story.

Besides, River Where the Moon Rises ends with leaving injured Geon and Mo Yong behind, Pyeonggang and Dal return to Adan Fortress. Just as they come close to their troops, they'd hear Goguryeo's trumpet of victory. Pyeonggang and Dal feel relieved but within a few minutes, they would face another surprise attack. It seems there is a lot to say in the story.

As there is no official confirmation on the cancelation of the show we could expect the creators will go ahead with River Where the Moon Rises Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on K-drama!

Also Read: Love Alarm Season 3: Is it realistic to expect its renewal anytime soon?