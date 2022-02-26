Left Menu

'Rule your queendom,' pens Kajal Aggarwal in new maternity shoot

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is a confident and stunning mom-to-be, as seen in her latest social media post.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 21:57 IST
'Rule your queendom,' pens Kajal Aggarwal in new maternity shoot
Kajal Aggarwal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is a confident and stunning mom-to-be, as seen in her latest social media post. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Kajal posted a clip in which she looks stunning, flaunting her baby bump in a pink dress.

In the caption, she penned powerful and motivational affirmations. "You are worthy. You are capable. You are the best version of yourself. Book the ticket. Write the book. Create the dream. Celebrate yourself. Rule your queendom," she wrote.

Kajal is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The couple announced the pregnancy in January. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be seen in the upcoming film 'Hey Sinamika!', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022