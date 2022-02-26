'Gangubai Kathiawadi' mints Rs 10.5 cr on opening day

Alia Bhatt's latest magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has proved to be the third biggest opener amid the pandemic with an earning of Rs 10.5 crores on its opening day. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has brought a heroic start to the box office. Despite 50 per cent occupancy in key circuits like Mumbai and Delhi and no night shows in the Delhi circuit, the Alia Bhatt-starrer magnum opus has performed very well.

Film critic and analyst movie business analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the figures on Twitter. He also mentioned that ''Gangubai Kathiawadi' was the third biggest opener in the pandemic times. The first was Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' that was released during the Diwali festival and earned Rs 26.29 crores on its opening day. The second biggest opener in the pandemic times was Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama '83' that was released during Christmas minting Rs 12.64 crores on its opening day.

Coming back to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', the film that was released on February 25 revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. It also starred superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)