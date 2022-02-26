Left Menu

Man accused of 3 murders, rape dies in fall in Nagpur Central Jail

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-02-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 23:02 IST
Man accused of 3 murders, rape dies in fall in Nagpur Central Jail
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of three murders in 2017 as well as several other offences, including rape, died in Nagpur Central Jail after suffering a head injury in a fall on Saturday, police said.

Durgesh alias Chhalla Dhoopsingh Choudhary (31), who has been in jail since 2017, died after he fell while standing on the steps of barracks number 10 at 8:45am, an official said.

He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital here where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official said.

As per police, he is accused of killing his friends Kailash Nagpure and Arif Anasari in April, 2017 as well as murdering a 15-year-old boy in Itwari in October that year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022