Sean Penn calls military operation in Ukraine a 'brutal mistake'

Hollywood star and filmmaker Sean Penn, who is currently filming a documentary on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, expressed his views about the ongoing crisis. In a statement shared with People, Penn described Russia's actions as a "brutal mistake".

"(It is) already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn't relent, I believe (Russian president) Mr. (Vladimir) Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost," he said. The Oscar winner appeared at a press briefing on Thursday in Kyiv, listening to government officials of Ukraine talking about the situation. The documentary is a Vice Studios production in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content.

Penn last visited Ukraine in November 2021 to start the preparations for his documentary by visiting the country's military installations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)