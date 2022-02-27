Left Menu

Sean Penn calls military operation in Ukraine a 'brutal mistake'

Hollywood star and filmmaker Sean Penn, who is currently filming a documentary on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, expressed his views about the ongoing crisis.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 27-02-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 08:20 IST
Sean Penn calls military operation in Ukraine a 'brutal mistake'
Sean Penn. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Hollywood star and filmmaker Sean Penn, who is currently filming a documentary on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, expressed his views about the ongoing crisis. In a statement shared with People, Penn described Russia's actions as a "brutal mistake".

"(It is) already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn't relent, I believe (Russian president) Mr. (Vladimir) Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost," he said. The Oscar winner appeared at a press briefing on Thursday in Kyiv, listening to government officials of Ukraine talking about the situation. The documentary is a Vice Studios production in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content.

Penn last visited Ukraine in November 2021 to start the preparations for his documentary by visiting the country's military installations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022