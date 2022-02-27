Left Menu

'Resident Evil' actor Milla Jovovich 'heartbroken' over Russia-Ukraine crisis

Ukrainian-American actor Milla Jovovich has shared that she is "heartbroken and dumbstruck" over the Russian military operation in her home country.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 09:19 IST
'Resident Evil' actor Milla Jovovich 'heartbroken' over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Milla Jovovich (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ukrainian-American actor Milla Jovovich has shared that she is "heartbroken and dumbstruck" over the Russian military operation in her home country. According to Page Six, Jovovich recently shared a lengthy Instagram post about trying to "process the events" in her birthplace. She wrote, "My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding."

The 'Resident Evil' star went on to explain that she has close ties to both Russia and Ukraine. "My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them," she added.

"I remember the war in my father's homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never-ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears," Jovovich concluded. The 46-year-old actor also included a link to organizations that are aiding the people of Ukraine.

Jovovich was born in the country's capital, Kyiv to a Russian mother and Serbian father and spent much of her early childhood in Moscow, her mother's native city. In 1980, when she was five, the family left the Soviet Union and moved to London before eventually settling in Los Angeles.

As per Page six, other celebs who have spoken up in support of Ukraine include Ashton Kutcher who is married to Ukrainian-born actor Mila Kunis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022