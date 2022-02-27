Left Menu

Prince William, Kate Middleton applaud Ukraine President Zelenskyy

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton have spoken out in support of Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2022 09:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 09:26 IST
Kate Middleton, Prince William. Image Credit: ANI
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton have spoken out in support of Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They backed Ukraine and its leader amid attacks from Russia in a message via Twitter on Saturday. "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the tweet read.

It continued, "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future." According to Fox News, the supportive message from the British royals came just hours after Zelenskyy posted a video to social media showing himself walking around the streets of Kyiv after a night of artillery fire in different parts of the city, telling the nation "I'm here."

Zelenskyy said in a short video address to Ukrainians, "We will defend our country," and said that there's a lot of false information online. "There's a lot of fake information online that I call on our army to lay down arms, and that there's evacuation. I'm here. We won't lay down our arms. We will defend our country," Zelenskyy said. He added, "Glory to Ukraine."

Despite Russian forces moving closer to the centre of Kyiv, Zelenskyy declined an offer from the United States to be evacuated from the city. As per Fox News, William and Kate first met Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska in 2020 during the Ukranian president's two-day official visit to the United Kingdom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

