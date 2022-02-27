Left Menu

Shefali Shah wants to go back to set

Shefali Shah's latest Instagram post has given us insight into what constitutes a large chunk of an actor's life.

27-02-2022
Shefali Shah's latest Instagram post has given us insight into what constitutes a large chunk of an actor's life. On Sunday, Shefali took to the social media application and shared that she is waiting for a good project to come her way.

"Waiting for a kicka** script. I want to go back on set!!! #ActorsLife," she captioned the post, dropping her morning selfie on Instagram. Shefali was recently seen in 'Human' web series, which revolves around human clinical drug trials. She will be next seen in 'Delhi Crimes 2', 'Darlings', and 'Doctor G'. (ANI)

