Left Menu

Pete Davidson to miss 'Saturday Night Live' episode for movie production

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson won't be part of 'Saturday Night Live' for its latest episode, as he has to work on the production of 'The Home', the Miramax horror movie being directed by James DeMonaco.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 11:54 IST
Pete Davidson to miss 'Saturday Night Live' episode for movie production
Pete Davidson (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson won't be part of 'Saturday Night Live' for its latest episode, as he has to work on the production of 'The Home', the Miramax horror movie being directed by James DeMonaco. According to Variety, this news was revealed by two people familiar with the matter. A spokesperson for 'SNL' could not be reached for immediate comment.

Cast and crew just completed the show's regular dress rehearsal in Studio 8H in NBC's New York headquarters, part of the series' much-followed broadcast ritual. Davidson is the latest member of the venerable NBC program's cast to take a leave of absence to tend to other projects, part of a recent overhaul by executive producer Lorne Michaels.

In decades past, cast members kept close to the show in most instances. Since last season, however, Michaels has granted the cast, several of whom have been with him for multiple cycles, new leeway to tackle other pursuits, many of them under the aegis of his Broadway Video production company. Davidson is one of the most scrutinized members of the current 'SNL' cast. Since joining 'SNL' in 2014 he has developed his range on the show, moving from appearances on 'Weekend Update' to doing multiple taped sketches and playing figures like former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

As per Variety, in 'The Home', Davidson plays Max, a troubled worker at a retirement home who discovers terrible secrets about the facility. Production on the movie was scheduled to start in January. DeMonaco was also director of 'The Purge'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022