Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Shruti Haasan updated her social media followers on Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 12:27 IST
Shruti Haasan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shruti Haasan updated her social media followers on Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture that read, "Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I'm on the mend and can't wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies."

Fans and fellow members of the film industry poured in get-well-soon messages in the comments section. "Loads of love and tc Shruti u will be back and healthier soon," director Siddharth Malhotra wrote.

"Damn!!! Get well soon love!! Hugs and strength to you," singer Sophie Choudry chimed in. Meanwhile, Shruti's web series 'Bestseller' was released on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video. She also has a thriller film titled 'Salaar' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

