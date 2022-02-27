Left Menu

Lyric Ross boards Marvel's Disney Plus series 'Ironheart'

This Is Us star Lyric Ross has joined upcoming Marvel series Ironheart set at Disney Plus.Ross joins previously announced cast members Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos. Riri Williams was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 2016.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-02-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 12:41 IST
Lyric Ross boards Marvel's Disney Plus series 'Ironheart'
  • Country:
  • United States

''This Is Us'' star Lyric Ross has joined the upcoming Marvel series ''Ironheart'' set at Disney Plus.

Ross joins previously announced cast members, Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos. ''Ironheart'' follows Marvel character Riri Williams (Thorne), a genius inventor and the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ross will be playing Williams' best friend.

Chinaka Hodge will serve as head writer on "Ironheart". Riri Williams was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 2016. The character was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato.

In the comics, Williams is a 15-year-old MIT student who reverses engineers Iron Man's armor in order to create armor of her own.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022