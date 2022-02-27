Lyric Ross boards Marvel's Disney Plus series 'Ironheart'

''This Is Us'' star Lyric Ross has joined the upcoming Marvel series ''Ironheart'' set at Disney Plus.

Ross joins previously announced cast members, Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos. ''Ironheart'' follows Marvel character Riri Williams (Thorne), a genius inventor and the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ross will be playing Williams' best friend.

Chinaka Hodge will serve as head writer on "Ironheart". Riri Williams was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 2016. The character was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato.

In the comics, Williams is a 15-year-old MIT student who reverses engineers Iron Man's armor in order to create armor of her own.

