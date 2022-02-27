Left Menu

Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Shruti Haasan on Sunday said she is on the mend after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share her health update with fans and followers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2022 12:51 IST
Actor Shruti Haasan on Sunday said she is ''on the mend'' after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to share her health update with fans and followers.

''Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. ''I'm on the mend and can't wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies (sic)'' she wrote in note.

Shruti was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's psychological thriller series, ''Best Seller''.

Her upcoming projects include ''Salaar'' with Prabhas. The Prashant Neel directorial marks Shruti's Kannada film debut.

The actor will also share the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna in director Gopichandh Malineni's film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

