MyCinema Global Film Festival announces winners, 'Udvega (The Anguish)' wins top honours

MyCinema Global Film Festival, an online film gala screened on myCinemaHall app, has unveiled its winners list with the short film ''Udvega (The Anguish)'' emerging as the top winner.

''Udvega (The Anguish)'', a Hindi short film directed by Suman Kumar, won the honours in the Best Short Film MyShorts, Best Direction and Best Screenplay categories.

Vithal Kale also received the award for the Best Actor (Male) for his performance in ''Udvega (The Anguish)''. Distinguished filmmaker Atanu Ghosh described Kumar's film as ''an insightful portrayal of the psychological problems & inner conflict of the protagonist & he will look forward to watching more interesting films from Suman Kumar in future''.

Like the festival, which runs through February 5 to March 6 on myCinemaHall app, the winners were also announced in a virtual online event Saturday.

There were three competitive segments that filmmakers participated in – MyStory (feature film), MyShorts (short films) & MyFrames (documentaries & experimental films). ''The First Teacher'' from Sri Lanka was named the Best Film in MyStory category. According to Ghosh, the feature film is ''a moving portrayal of an orphan girl living in a remote hilly area''.

''Maganer Gaan'' was awarded as the Best Film in the MyFrames category. Arghyakamal Mitra, one of the finest film editors in the country, said it was ''a very well researched work''.

Marie Wadoux won the Best Actor (Female) Award for her French film ''The Ultimate Act''.

According to the festival organisers, MyCinema Global Film Festival is organised to celebrate the world of cinema and to encourage new age film makers to tell their stories in ways hitherto unexplored. Filmmakers from 10 countries and films in 11 languages took part in the gala. Sixty five selected films are being screened online on the platform.

Sohag Sen, an eminent film and theatre personality, expressed her gratitude to myCinemaHall for encouraging good films.

The festival also included panel discussions among filmmakers from different countries sharing cross-cultural observations of the filmmakers. Recordings of the same are also available on the platform till March 6. myCinemaHall provides a platform to independent filmmakers to exhibit their work. With 32 feature films and 385 short film releases, it celebrated a successful first year, the organisers said.

