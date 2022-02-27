Left Menu

Mouni Roy celebrates one month wedding anniversary

Actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar have completed one month of marital bliss.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-02-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 13:01 IST
Mouni Roy celebrates one month wedding anniversary
Mouni Roy (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar have completed one month of marital bliss. On Sunday, Mouni took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post to mark the special occasion.

"How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily. Perhaps I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this, and no more words now..A month," she wrote. Alongside the note, Mouni shared a string of images from her wedding festivities.

As soon as Mouni posted the images, netizens and members of the film industry chimed into the comment section to shower the newlyweds with best wishes. "Beautiful ...touchwood touchwood," actor Shamita Shetty commented.

"Happy one month and many years to come," actor Aashka Goradia commented. Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022