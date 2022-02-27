Left Menu

''Saturday Night Live'' opens with tribute song to Ukraine

Saturday Night Live normally kicks off each show with some humour, but the comedy sketch series opened with a tribute performance to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performed a Prayer for Ukraine during the opening of SNL on Saturday.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 27-02-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 13:07 IST
“Saturday Night Live” normally kicks off each show with some humour, but the comedy sketch series opened with a tribute performance to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performed a “Prayer for Ukraine” during the opening of “SNL” on Saturday. Cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the choir.

The choir sang the melancholy tune in front of a live audience and a table of candles that spelled the name of Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.

Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine this week. The ongoing invasion involves explosions and airstrikes on the city.

