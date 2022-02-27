TN minister condoles veteran journo's death

Tamil Nadu Minister for Information, M P Saminathan on Sunday condoled the death of veteran journalist V K Chandramouli and said he made his mark in sports journalism.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family and the journalist fraternity, Saminathan expressed grief over his death.

The minister, in a statement, recalled that Chandramouli had worked for organizations, including the Press Trust of India and The New Indian Express, for over 45 years and made his mark in sports journalism.

Chandramouli passed away here on Saturday due to post COVID-19 related complications. He was 92.

