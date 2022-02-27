Left Menu

Sonam Kapoor pens a heartfelt birthday message for her mother-in-law

On the occasion of her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja's birthday, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja penned a sweet message for her on Instagram.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-02-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 13:18 IST
Sonam Kapoor pens a heartfelt birthday message for her mother-in-law
Sonam Kapoor with her mom-in-law (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja's birthday, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja penned a sweet message for her on Instagram. "Happy happy birthday mom! Have the best year month and day! So blessed to have you in my life the positive, kind and open energy you give. Love you @priya27ahuja.she wrote.

Alongside the heartfelt note, Sonam shared a string of images of her mother-in-law. Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor, too, wished Priya Ahuja on social media.

"Happy birthday dearest Priya. May you have an incredibly wonderful birthday and may it be full of special moments and happiness. Loads of love and happiness always," she posted. Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018 as per Sikh rituals. They both are currently living in London. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

