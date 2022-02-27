SonyLIV renews 'Gullak' for season 3

Family drama ''Gullak'' will return for a third season on SonyLIV, the streamer announced Sunday.

The series revolves around the Mishra family and stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar in the lead.

The streamer shared the update about the upcoming season three on its official Twitter account. ''Ek baar bharegi khushiyon aur sapnon se zindagi ki #Gullak. #GullakS3, streaming soon on #SonyLIV!'' the post read.

Created by Shreyansh Pandey under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), the first season of ''Gullak'' premiered in June 2019.

The second season debuted on the streamer in January 2021.

