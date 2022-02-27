Left Menu

I lost my brain in sea, says Sobhita as she enjoys in Sri Lanka

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Sunday treated her fans with pictures from her vacation in Sri Lanka.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-02-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 15:51 IST
I lost my brain in sea, says Sobhita as she enjoys in Sri Lanka
Sobhita Dhulipala (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Sunday treated her fans with pictures from her vacation in Sri Lanka. Taking to Instagram, Sobhita shared a video of her in which she sported a white tee and waved her hair in the air at the beach.

She captioned, "This is from a few days ago, Sri Lanka mein I think galti se I lost my brain in that sea only," Before that, she was enjoying her vacation in Bentta and Weligama and also shared glimpses from that on her Instagram handle.

"How glorious my days are here, eating things of pleasure, walking amidst squirrels and peacocks, here where the nights are delicate as a woman with stars in her braid, offering me her only blanket of blackness. Loved being at @capeweligama", she posted Meanwhile, on the work front, Sobhita will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in the Hindi remake of the international project 'The Night Manager'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022