Maha: Fireman injured while dousing bus blaze in Pune
A 54-year-old fire brigade personnel sustained injuries while dousing a fire in a private bus on Mumbai Bengaluru highway here on Sunday afternoon.An official said Gajanan Pathrudkar attached to the Kothrud fire brigade has been admitted in a private hospital, adding that he got injured in the line of duty on his birthday.A call was received at 208am that a bus going from Jejuri to Mumbai had caught fire.
A 54-year-old fire brigade personnel sustained injuries while dousing a fire in a private bus on Mumbai Bengaluru highway here on Sunday afternoon.
An official said Gajanan Pathrudkar attached to the Kothrud fire brigade has been admitted in a private hospital, adding that he got injured in the line of duty on his birthday.
''A call was received at 2:08am that a bus going from Jejuri to Mumbai had caught fire. While dousing the blaze, Pathrudkar got injured when the vehicle's diesel tank went up in flames. He sustained 20-22 per cent burns,'' the official said.
A probe into the incident is underway, he said, adding that the fire may have started due to a short circuit.
