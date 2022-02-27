Queen Elizabeth postpones diplomatic reception amid Ukraine conflict

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has delayed a planned diplomatic reception next week at Windsor Castle on the advice of the Foreign Office, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

The 95-year-old monarch, who has previously cancelled her virtual engagements as she recovers from COVID-19, was due to host hundreds of ambassadors and high commissioners at the annual event on Wednesday. According to reports, the reception has been called off over the conflict in Ukraine rather than for health reasons.

''The Queen has accepted the foreign secretary's advice that the diplomatic reception at Windsor on March 2 should be postponed,'' Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The Queen was due to host members of the Diplomatic Corps in the UK at the reception. The news that it will not go ahead comes days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.

The monarch, meanwhile, is said to be carrying out "light duties" as she recovers from "mild cold-like symptoms" of COVID-19. Her next scheduled public engagements are the annual Commonwealth Service in honour of Commonwealth forces who fought in world wars at Westminster Abbey in London on March 14.

