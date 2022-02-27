Maha governor hails role of teachers in shaping society
Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari on Sunday underlined the role of the guru teacher and cited the examples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chandragupta Maurya. Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth Ramdas. Similarly, the role of guru teacher has a big place in our society, the governor said at a programme.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari on Sunday underlined the role of the guru (teacher) and cited the examples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chandragupta Maurya. ''Many chakravartis (emperors), maharajas took birth on this land. But who would have asked about Chandragupta had there not been Chanakya? Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas). I am not questioning the calibre of Chandragupta and Shivaji Maharaj. Like a mother who plays a key role in shaping her child. Similarly, the role of guru (teacher) has a big place in our society,'' the governor said at a programme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra ministers Bachchu Kadu granted bail in election affidavit case
Wife, son thrash man, throw him from 7th floor in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg
Bank of Maharashtra emerges leader among PSBs in deposit mobilisation in Q3
One held for raping mentally challenged woman in Maharashtra's Palghar
Central agencies being misused with aim of toppling Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra: Sena MP Sanjay Raut