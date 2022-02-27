Left Menu

Maha governor hails role of teachers in shaping society

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari on Sunday underlined the role of the guru teacher and cited the examples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chandragupta Maurya. Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth Ramdas. Similarly, the role of guru teacher has a big place in our society, the governor said at a programme.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 27-02-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 22:21 IST
Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari on Sunday underlined the role of the guru (teacher) and cited the examples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chandragupta Maurya. ''Many chakravartis (emperors), maharajas took birth on this land. But who would have asked about Chandragupta had there not been Chanakya? Who would have asked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had there not been Samarth (Ramdas). I am not questioning the calibre of Chandragupta and Shivaji Maharaj. Like a mother who plays a key role in shaping her child. Similarly, the role of guru (teacher) has a big place in our society,'' the governor said at a programme.

