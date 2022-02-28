'CODA', 'Ted Lasso', 'Squid Game' win big at SAG Awards 2022

There is a new awards favourite in Hollywood and that is ''CODA'', a coming-of-age comedy drama, that took home the trophy of the best film ensemble at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Directed by Sian Heder, the film bested the likes of ''Belfast'', ''Don't Look Up'', ''House of Gucci'', and ''King Richard'' in the category, an equivalent of the best picture prize, at the ceremony.

''CODA'' actor Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win a SAG Award, taking home the best supporting actor trophy in the first award of the night.

''I know you all know what it's like to be a starving actor. Back then I used to sleep in my car, I slept in my dressing room backstage, and all of that. You feel me, right?'' Kotsur said, interpreted by a sign-language interpreter.

Based on French film ''La Famille Belier'', the movie follows the story of Ruby (Emilia Jones), a CODA (or ''child of deaf adult'') who serves as an interpreter for the members of her Boston family, including her mother Jackie (Marlee Matlin), her father Frank (Kotsur) and her brother Leo (Daniel Durant).

Matlin accepted the award, ending her speech by using the sign for ''I love you'' to the audience and SAG-AFTRA voters.

Jessica Chastain and Will Smith won the leading acting honours for ''The Eyes of Tammy Faye'' and ''King Richard'', respectively. Interestingly, the duo won the awards for playing real-life personalities -- televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker and Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams.

Chastain said it was her dream to play ''real trailblazer'' Tammy Faye.

''... she wrapped her arms around those who were repeatedly cast aside and she launched herself into decades of LGBTQ love. I worked on the project for 10 years and I hope we made her story the way she would be proud of,'' she said in her speech.

Smith, who previously won a Golden Globe for the role, gave a shout-out to the Williams sisters in his address.

''That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for King Richard sitting next to Venus Williams and her sister,'' he said.

Ariana DeBose, an openly queer Afro-Latina, won the award for best supporting actress for ''West Side Story''. She called the film ''a beautiful cinematic experience'' and thanked director Steven Spielberg in her speech.

''The Anita that we see on the screen, took every bit of me, but she took ten years to make and I'm extremely proud of her and of our film. And I really do believe that when you recognize one of us you recognize all of us in a way,'' Golden Globe winner DeBose said of her character Anita, a San Juan Hill seamstress and the older sister to ''West Side Story'' female lead Maria (Rachel Zegler).

Helen Mirren, a film, TV and stage veteran known for ''Antony and Cleopatra'', ''The Queen'', ''Prime Suspect'' and ''The Twilight Zone'', among others, accepted the lifetime achievement honour and dedicated it to her fellow actors, whom she called ''a magnificent tribe''.

''I am simultaneously enormously proud and yet with the understanding that I do not deserve this and there is the conflict I believe you all understand: insecurity versus ego. That cocktail I believe most actors sip in the evening as they contemplate on the gift they received the moment they decided to become an actor,'' the 76-year-old said.

James Bond film ''No Time to Die'' won the SAG for best stunt ensemble movie.

On the TV front, Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart ruled the leading acting awards in the comedy series categories for ''Ted Lasso'' and ''Hacks''. ''Ted Lasso'' also clinched the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Korean language survival drama ''Squid Game'' created history as it earned three top honours, including Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble. The show broke records as the first Korean TV series and first foreign-language show to be nominated for SAG Awards.

Korean star Lee Jung-Jae won his first-ever SAG award for best male actor in a drama series and model-turned-actor Jung Ho-Yeon also bagged her first award in the best female actor in a drama series.

Lee was visibly shocked on the victory and in his speech through an interpreter he said he had a whole speech prepared but was at a loss for words.

The actor, who beat fellow nominees Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Billy Crudup, expressed gratitude to the global audience for loving ''Squid Game''.

Fighting back her tears, Jung thanked the guild for ''opening the doors for me''.

Kate Winslet repeated her Emmy win as she was named the best female actor in a television movie or limited series for HBO's ''Mare of Easttown''.

Though Winslet appeared on the show earlier in the evening for a pre-recorded segment to honour Mirren, she was not in attendance at the Santa Monica, California, show to accept her trophy.

Michael Keaton won the SAG award for best male actor in a television movie or limited series for ''Dopesick'', a Hulu drama that focuses on individuals and families affected by opioid addiction and the legal case against Purdue Pharma and their development and promotion of the drug OxyContin.

A teary-eyed Keaton dedicated his win to his nephew Michael, who died of fentanyl overdose.

''Given the subject matter, this is for my nephew, Michael, and my sister, Pam. I lost my nephew Michael to drugs, and it hurts. To my sister Pam, thanks,'' he said.

''Succession'', which was not eligible for the last Emmys in September, won the award for best drama series ensemble.

