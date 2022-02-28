Left Menu

Pak minister takes legal action against PM Khan's ex-wife for making baseless allegations

The minister said Reham never contradicted some references from her book that were leaked before it was published.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-02-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 13:25 IST
Pak minister takes legal action against PM Khan's ex-wife for making baseless allegations
Murad Saeed Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's minister for com­munications Murad Saeed has served a legal notice on Prime Minister Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan for making baseless allegations against him in her book.

According to a press release issued by the Infor­mation Ministry on Sunday, Saeed sought an unconditional apology from Reham within 14 days; otherwise, a defamation suit of Rs 100 crore will be filed against her, Dawn newspaper reported on Monday.

"Tender apology within 14 days from this notice otherwise the court will be requested for her stern punishment and Rs 1 billion damages," the minister said in the official announcement.

Saeed said a few days ago, his ministry got distinction by standing number one among top 10 ministries due to extraordinary performance but the achievement was made controversial with the reference to the contents of Reham's book, which was published in 2018.

"Your book was used as a reference for launching malicious propaganda and false allegations," he said. The minister said Reham never contradicted some references from her book that were leaked before it was published. "Later, with the reference to her book, false allegations were leveled against Murad Saeed," the press release said.

Earlier this month, the communications minister filed a cybercrime case against the editor-in-chief of Daily Jinnah and Online News Agency — Mohsin Baig — with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for, what he called, his ''character assassination'', during a talk show on a private TV channel.

During the show, Baig and other panelists had given a reference to Reham Khan's book, implying why Saeed was called a 'blue-eyed' minister of the Prime Minister Khan's Cabinet. Saeed, some days back, had vowed to take legal action against Reham for ''disgracing him and the PM'' in her book launched in July 2018, it said.

Reham, who married Imran Khan in 2015, lived with him for less than two years and got divorced in November 2016.

In her book published after the divorce, she insinuated about a relationship between her former husband Khan and Saeed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022