Manoj Bajpayee wraps 'Dispatch' shoot

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:24 IST
Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Monday said he has finished filming for his investigative thriller ''Dispatch''. Directed by Kanu Behl of ''Titli'' fame, the movie is set in the world of crime journalism. The 51-year-old actor announced the film's wrap on social media.

''Bye Bye Serbia!! You’ve been a great host!!! Thank you #Dispatch #filmwrap @RonnieScrewvala @KanuBehl @shahanagoswami @RSVPMovies,'' he posted on Twitter.

In ''Dispatch'', Bajpayee is essaying a character who finds himself sucked into the murky underbelly of business and crime.

To be produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, the film will be a direct-to-digital release but a streaming platform has not been announced yet.

The film also stars Shahana Goswami, who has worked on movies such as ''Rock On'', ''Ra.One'' and ''Firaaq''.

