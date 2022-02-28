'Succession' fame Brian Cox expresses his views on Russia-Ukraine conflict at SAG Awards 2022

Russia's military operation in Ukraine was one topic that almost everyone addressed during the SAG Awards 2022. Like others, veteran actor Brian Cox also voiced his concern about the ongoing crisis. During his acceptance speech for best ensemble in a drama series, the 'Succession' star expressed his distress at what was happening in Ukraine but beyond that, he urged support for Russian actors who are opposed to the invasion, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's particularly awful in terms of (how) it's affecting other people, particularly in our profession. The president of Ukraine was a comic. The thing that's really distressed me is what's happening in Russia, to our fellow actors, and actresses, and performers, and writers and critics. They are told under pain of high treason that they cannot say a word about Ukraine," he said. He added, "And I think that is pretty awful, and I think we should all stand together for those people in Russia who don't like what's going on -- the artists. I think we should join in celebrating them and hoping that they can actually make a shift. Because I believe they can."

SAG awards were held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)