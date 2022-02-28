Left Menu

Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea to modify title of upcoming movie ‘Prithviraj’

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:13 IST
Poster of 'Prithviraj' (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking to modify the name of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar starrer 'Prithviraj', produced by Yash Raj Films.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said it was inclined to dismiss the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with costs after which the petitioner's counsel sought permission to withdraw the plea.

The court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea unconditionally.

The counsel for petitioner Rashtriya Pravasi Parishad submitted that Samrath Prithviraj was a great emperor and putting movie title only as 'Prithviraj' hurts the sentiments of public at large and it should be more respectful.

The plea suggested that the movie's name should be modified as 'Great Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan'.

It claimed that using the great warrior's name without respectful prefixes is contrary to the Cinematograph Act.

The upcoming movie is said to be a biopic of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan and the story revolves around the First Battle Of Tarain led by him.

The film, which is scheduled to hit theatres on June 10, will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

