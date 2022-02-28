Left Menu

Atul Kulkarni opens up about working with Ajay Devgn after 22 years

Actor Atul Kulkarni is all praises for his 'Rudra- The Edge of Darkness' co-star Ajay Devgn.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 15:43 IST
Atul Kulkarni opens up about working with Ajay Devgn after 22 years
Atul Kulkarni (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Atul Kulkarni is all praises for his 'Rudra- The Edge of Darkness' co-star Ajay Devgn. Talking about his experience of working with Ajay, Atul said, "Working again with Ajay after 22 years, from our first movie together Khakee, was a fantastic experience. Ajay Ji is not just an actor. He is a director, a producer, a great technician and a writer. So, there are many facets to him which inspire people around him."

He added, "There are people who have a lot of experience, and when they come on set, they share that experience with the team and the co-actors. Not every time they do it knowingly! They simply share things unknowingly whenever they are talking about a scene or choreography or delivering their dialogues. With Ajay ji, every time that experience of his oozes out. He is the best example for any actor with 25 years in the film industry. It was really wonderful working with him." Shot across multiple unique locations in Mumbai, the upcoming series is touted as an engaging and dark take on a cop's journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice.

Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra are also a part of 'Rudra', which will be released on March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022