SAG Awards 2022: Leslie Odom Jr shows support for Ukraine

Actor-singer Leslie Odom Jr. paid tribute to Ukraine with a message of support while kicking off the SAG Awards 2022.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:37 IST
Leslie Odom Jr (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor-singer Leslie Odom Jr. paid tribute to Ukraine with a message of support while kicking off the SAG Awards 2022. "We're holding a place in our hearts for Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace," the 'Hamilton' star said, referencing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The short tribute followed the award ceremony's opening bit in which Odom reunited with his 'Hamilton' co-stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daveed Diggs to briefly point out some of the night's contenders, including Andrew Garfield, Lady Gaga and Javier Bardem, reported Deadline. SAG Awards 2022 showed support for Ukraine throughout the night. "Please everyone, pray for peace," 'Hacks' star Jean Smart said at the end of her speech accepting the award for Actress in a Comedy Series.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher opened her address with that sentiment, reported Deadline. "I would like to extend prayers to the people of Ukraine," she said.

Nominee Michael Douglas expressed his solidarity by wearing a pocket square in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. For the unversed, last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

Meanwhile, SAG Awards were held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

