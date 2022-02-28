SAG winner Ariana DeBose talks about shattering glass ceiling in Hollywood for Queer Afro Latinas

Ariana DeBose has smashed the glass ceiling in Hollywood by winning the SAG Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for 'West Side Story'. As per Deadline, she is the first openly queer woman of colour to win an individual film Screen Actors Guild Award.

"I think it's just indicative that the doors are opening," DeBose said in the SAG Awards press room while talking with the media. The actor added, "It's an honour to be seen, it's an honour to be an Afro-Latina--an openly queer woman of colour, a dancer, a singer, and an actor. It's indicative to me that I will not be the last, and that's the important part. Whatever firsts are attached to my name, they are immensely special to me, but I'm focused on the fact that if I'm the first of anything that means I won't be the last."

DeBose, who is the latest Latina to portray Anita in 'West Side Story', also honoured her predecessors, Rita Moreno and Chita Rivera for paving the way. "The legacy of Anita means a great deal to me, for many different reasons," she shared. "I'm a Broadway girl at heart. We speak so frequently about Rita Moreno, as we should, she's legendary. But the OG Anita on stage is Chita Rivera, and I have looked up to Chita for such a long time. She (paved the) way for me on the stage for me to be able to do what I do in that facet of the industry. So, to be able to be a part of the legacy of Anita that includes both Chita and Rita--and now Ariana-- it's really special to me."

She added, "And we're all very different types of Latinas, that's beautiful and important too. There's no one way to be Latina or Hispanic. There are many beautiful ways. I think each one of us is a testament to that." Up next for DeBose is the Oscar race, where she is in the run for Best Supporting Actress for 'West Side Story', becoming the first openly queer woman of colour to be nominated for an acting Oscar. (ANI)

