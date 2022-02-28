Left Menu

Vidyut Jammwal to host reality show 'India's Ultimate Warrior' based on martial arts

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is trained in the oldest martial art form Kalaripayattu, has a surprise in store for his fans. He will be seen hosting the reality show 'India's Ultimate Warrior' based on martial arts and combat skills.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-02-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 17:44 IST
Vidyut Jammwal to host reality show 'India's Ultimate Warrior' based on martial arts
Vidyut Jammwal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is trained in the oldest martial art form Kalaripayattu, has a surprise in store for his fans. He will be seen hosting the reality show 'India's Ultimate Warrior' based on martial arts and combat skills. The show will premiere on March 4 on Discovery+ streamer and March 14 on Discovery Channel.

Talking about his hosting stint, Vidyut said, "It is high time reality shows become real, the job bestowed upon me was to find the ultimate warrior; a warrior in any field! someone who experiences everything with their mind, body and spirit at any given moment and this was the crux of the show where we put the fighters in the toughest situations to bring out their best! The person who got the best out of themselves is India's Ultimate Warrior." Vidyut, along with four mentors -- experts in the range of combat forms -- will find the "ultimate warrior, who has the right blend of physical and mental attributes like focus, control, determination, balance and discipline". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022