Suhana Khan imparts desi vibes in Manish Malhotra's chikankari lehenga

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been driving all her fans and followers crazy with her recent pictures, which were shared by designer Manish Malhotra on Monday morning.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-02-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 17:52 IST
Suhana Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has been driving all her fans and followers crazy with her recent pictures, which were shared by designer Manish Malhotra on Monday morning. Taking to his Instagram handle, Manish shared images of Suhana in which she looked elegant in a white chikankari lehenga paired with a backless choli. She looked flawless in dewy makeup, a small bindi and a puff ponytail.

Soon after sharing the pictures, fans and members of the film industry showered love on Suhana in the comments section. "Gorgeous," Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi commented.

"Beautiful," actor Manisha Koirala wrote. Later, Suhana's mother Gauri also shared the photographs from the shoot on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post as "PURE" with a heart emoticon.

Suhana, who is 21-year-old, recently completed her studies in New York. Reportedly, she is now focussing on acting and might make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

